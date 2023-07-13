Driver in stable condition after crashing into Battle Creek airport grounds

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A driver is in stable condition after city officials say he suffered a medical situation and crashed through a fence at the Battle Creek Executive Airport at Kellogg Field.

Battle Creek officials say the crash happened Thursday morning around 3:15.

According to the city, the 47-year-old man suffered an unknown medical situation while driving, went off the road at Dickman and North Helmer roads, and crashed through the airport perimeter fence before coming to a stop on a section of the runway.

City officials say Duncan Aviation staff found the vehicle around 7 a.m. and contacted airport staff, who then called 911.

The crash was caught on the airport’s air traffic control tower’s security camera.

The city says the tower was closed at the time of the crash. The tower closes at 11 p.m. and reopens at 7 a.m.

The driver is reported to be in stable condition.

The airport remained closed Thursday while airport staff made necessary repairs, and was fully reopened around 10:15 a.m.

According to the city, parts will need to be ordered to replace an airfield sign and a taxiway edge light.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube