Driver dies after crashing into tree in Calhoun County

Posted at 1:09 PM, Jan 16, 2023
NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 72-year-old woman died after crashing her car into a tree in Calhoun County.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to K Drive South near 6 Mile Road in Newton Township just before 9 a.m. on Monday.

According to deputies, the 72-year-old woman from Burlington Township went off the road on K Drive South and hit a tree.

The sheriff’s office says the woman suffered significant injuries and deputies on scene attempted lifesaving measures.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

