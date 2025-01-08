Drive-by shooting hits occupied Battle Creek home, suspects at large

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a Battle Creek home and several cars were hit in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened after 2 p.m. in the 100 block of East Goguac Street, according to the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD).

We’re told at least one person was inside the home at the time. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Police say there are no suspects in custody but they are pursuing a handful of persons of interest.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with BCPD at 269-966-3322 or 269-781-0911. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

