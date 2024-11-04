Door Dasher robbed at gunpoint in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A Door Dasher was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night, say Calhoun County Deputies. Three suspects are accused of taking the victim's wallet and the food order.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Briarcliff Lane— a street in a townhome complex off of W Dickman Rd near Hill Brady Rd.

The suspects left in a white SUV. All were between the ages of 18-25, and wore dark clothing and ski masks.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube