Dogs rescued, man hospitalized after Battle Creek fire

The Battle Creek Fire Department extinguished Wednesday's residential fire.
Posted at 11:22 AM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 11:22:38-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters answered the call early Saturday morning for a house fire on Inn Rd just south of Cliff St.

The home was fully involved, the man who lived there standing outside when crews arrived.

They quickly knocked down the fire, which had melted the siding of a neighboring home, and rescued 2 dogs, giving them both oxygen before taking them to a nearby veterinarian.

The man was treated for smoke inhalation at the hospital, said to be stable when the ambulance left.

Battle Creek Fire Inspection Division is investigating the cause, but put their initial assessments at about $40K in damage done between the properties and contents of the home.

