Dog rescued from Battle Creek house fire

FOX 17
The Battle Creek Fire Department extinguished Saturday morning's house fire.
Posted at 3:17 PM, Nov 14, 2022
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A dog was rescued from a fire in Battle Creek Sunday evening.

The Battle Creek Fire Department (BCFD) says the fire broke out near Van Buren and Elm streets at around 7:15 p.m.

We’re told firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building’s second floor.

Crews executed a search operation while others worked to extinguish the fire, according to BCFD.

The dog was the building’s only occupant at the time of the fire, officials say.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

