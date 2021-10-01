Watch
Detectives investigating 2 suspicious fires at mobile home park in Calhoun County

Matt Rourke/AP
Shown are the lights of a police vehicle. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 10:02 AM, Oct 01, 2021
EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Investigators with the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety are investigating two suspicious fires at Avonwood Mobile Home Park.

Public safety personnel were sent to two separate mobile home fires at that location this week, according to a news release Friday.

The first fire was reported about 12:50 a.m. Sept. 28 and the second was reported about 6:30 a.m. Friday.

The Avonwood Mobile Home complex is currently abandoned with no one living in the park.

Officials say both fires included mobile homes and are total losses.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about the fires to contact the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety at 269-968-9303 or Silent Observer.

