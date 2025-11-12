Deputies use stop sticks, cruiser to stop wrong-way driver on I-69

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple police agencies responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on I-69 and were able to prevent the driver from crashing into other vehicles.

The first calls to 911 came in around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning from near the interchange of I-69 and I-94. Drivers reported a vehicle headed north in the southbound lanes.

A deputy from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office spotted the wrong-way vehicle just north of the interchange. Several attempts to get the driver to pull over failed, leading deputies to deploy stop sticks.

Using three stop sticks, deputies were able to flatten all of the tires on the vehicle, which slowed to 15 miles per hour. At that point, one deputy drove in front of the vehicle, then physically slowed the vehicle to a stop just north of Olivet in Eaton County.

WXMI A map showing the location where a wrong-way driver was spotted on I-69 and later stopped.

The 76-year-old driver experienced a medical emergency and was disoriented, according to the Sheriff's Office. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the situation. Anyone with information is asked to call (269) 781-0880. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

