Deputies seek thieves who allegedly stole pickup from Marshall dealership

MARSHALL, Mich. — Deputies are requesting information from the public about a vehicle stolen from a Marshall dealership Wednesday morning.

Two males shattered the window of a white 2024 Dodge Ram and drove off from Cole Chrysler between 6:15 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

We’re told video of the incident showed one of the suspects dressed entirely in black. The other person wore black pants and a gray shirt.

Those with knowledge related to the alleged theft are encouraged to connect with deputies at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

