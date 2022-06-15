Deputies recover stolen property at Sheridan Twp. chop shop

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities recovered stolen property from a Sheridan Township chop shop Tuesday.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says they were investigating a larceny when they found a car matching a suspect vehicle’s description.

After finding a pair of stolen UTVs nearby, deputies say they executed a search warrant at a home in the area of C-Drive N and Michigan Avenue.

We’re told deputies found stolen cars and trailers at the site, which they believe is a chop shop as defined by the state.

A 23-year-old resident who was living at the site was taken into custody at the Calhoun County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

