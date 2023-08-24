Watch Now
Deputies, MSP search for fleeing subject near Calhoun County lake

FOX 17
Posted at 2:50 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 14:55:10-04

CLARENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies advise the public to be cautious after search efforts for a fleeing subject was discontinued Thursday afternoon.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says they and deputies from Jackson County are looking for someone who escaped from authorities on a motorcycle in the Duck Lake area.

We’re told the individual took off on foot and disappeared inside a cornfield. A perimeter was established near 27 ½ Mile Road, and Michigan State Police searched for the subject from the air.

The search has since been called off with no arrests made, deputies say.

CCSO instructs anyone who picked up an individual traveling on foot in the area to call deputies at 269-781-0880. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

