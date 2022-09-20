Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Deputies: Man pulls out gun during argument at Springfield gas station

Suspect 1.png
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
Suspect 1.png
Suspect 2.png
Suspect 3.png
Suspect 4.png
Posted at 11:58 AM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 11:58:07-04

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Deputies are seeking information regarding a man pointing a gun at another individual during an argument at a Springfield gas station Monday afternoon.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred near Betterly Road and 20th Street at around 1:20 p.m.

We’re told a person was seen driving recklessly before pulling into the gas station there.

The driver and victim began feuding over driving when the suspect removed a gun and directed it at the victim, deputies explain.

The suspect reportedly took off in a black Dodge Journey and traveled north after someone nearby was asked to call police.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are asked to connect with deputies by calling 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

Suspect 2.png
Suspect 4.png

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RightRail_I_Understand_Love_Heals_Break_the_Stigma_960x720.png

Community Events

West Side Walk