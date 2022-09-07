Watch Now
Deputies: Mailboxes damaged, set on fire in Convis Township

Posted at 10:35 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 10:35:00-04

CONVIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating complaints of residents’ mailboxes being damaged or set on fire in Convis Township.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says mailboxes were destroyed in some cases. As a result, deputies are stepping up patrol efforts in the area.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has been called to assist, deputies add.

Those with knowledge related to this string of incidents are urged to connect with deputies at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

