Deputies looking for Family Dollar robbery suspects

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two subjects who tried to rob a Family Dollar.

The sheriff’s office says two suspects entered the Family Dollar on NE Capital Avenue in Pennfield Township around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

According to deputies, the two suspects had their faces covered and handed the cashier a note asking for the money in the register.

Deputies say the suspects implied they had a gun but never showed one.

The suspects were unable to get any money from the cashier and left the store, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office says deputies and a K-9 unit canvassed the immediate area but couldn’t find the two suspects.

The attempted robbery is under investigation and deputies are reviewing video surveillance to try to identify the two suspects.

If anyone has any information about the incident, contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.