Deputies join recycling dept. to end illegal dumping in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies in Calhoun County are joining the Solid Waste and Recycling Department in a program that aims to put an end to illegal dumping.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says trash and recyclables are polluting county roads, especially in rural areas. Such items include tires, mattresses, appliances, furniture and more.

We’re told the issue is widespread and is putting extra work on local communities, on top of being costly.

Those who leave garbage beside the road may be fined $500 in addition to other cleanup costs.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

CCSO acknowledges sometimes professional cleaners may be at fault, in which case it is advised to request the company to provide a copy of their business insurance as well as the receipt from the disposal service.

Those who witness illegal dumping are encouraged to file a report by calling 911 with the alleged offender’s license plate number, vehicle description and a description of the car’s occupants.

Anyone wishing to assist with cleanup efforts may apply for grants on the county’s website.

