Deputies investigating vehicular thefts in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are reminding motorists to lock their cars and store valuables out of sight following a string of vehicular thefts in Calhoun County.

Two Kias and a Honda were reported stolen in Homer in the last two days, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). One of the two Kias was recovered.

We’re told more than a dozen vehicles were also reported stolen in Pennfield Township over the last year, many of them Kias and Hondas left unlocked.

Those with information related to the above thefts are urged to connect with investigators by calling 269-781-0880. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

