Deputies investigating shots fired in Pennfield Township

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating after receiving an early morning call for shots fired in Pennfield Township.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 1400 block of Capital Avenue NE around 12:15 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim who was uninjured.

Several witnesses told deputies there was a confrontation between two adult men and shortly after shots were fired.

Deputies say no one was hit by the gunfire.

A Battle Creek K9 unit tracked the suspect to an apartment complex, but the track was then lost.

Deputies say the suspect is known and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help investigators should call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 781-0880 or Silent Observer at (269) 781-9700.

