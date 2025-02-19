Deputies investigating after Guatemalan man found dead in Leroy Township

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating after a Guatemalan national was found dead in a Leroy Township yard over the weekend.

The 40-year-old man’s body was found in the 8000 block of 6 Mile Road on Saturday, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

We’re told the Calhoun Area Multi-Jurisdictional Evidence Team (CAMJET) assisted with search efforts, with help from drones.

The man’s cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with detectives by calling 269-781-0880. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube