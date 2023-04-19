Deputies investigate threat against Springfield Middle School

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Deputies in Calhoun County are investigating a threat made against Springfield Middle School.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says they started investigating a threat against the school around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a threat to blow up the school and shoot people was made utilizing Snapchat and was circulating amongst students.

Deputies identified an 11-year-old student as the suspect and made contact with them and their parents in Battle Creek.

The sheriff’s office says at no time was there an imminent threat to the safety of students.

Anyone with information about the threat should call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

