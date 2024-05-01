Deputies investigate suspicious death in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Deputies are investigating what they call a suspicious death in Springfield.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says they arrived at Brookside Apartments shortly after midnight Wednesday morning to find an unresponsive man from Pennfield Township inside his car.

We’re told a bystander notified dispatchers and tried to save the 28-year-old’s life but the victim was later pronounced dead.

No apparent injuries were found but CCSO says they are treating the man’s death as suspicious. The public is not believed to be in any danger.

Deputies clarify there was no shooting in the area, contrary to information posted to social media.

CCSO credits LifeCare, the Battle Creek Police Department and Springfield Fire Department for their assistance.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 269-781-0880. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube