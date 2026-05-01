Deputies investigate shooting near Springfield gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a gas station in Springfield Thursday Evening. Officials were called around 11:06 P.M. for reports of shots fired near the Mobil gas station near West Michigan avenue and West Van Buren Street.

Investigators believe the shooting started after a fight broke out. During a dispute, an unknown man and woman in a white SUV made threats to shoot someone. The suspects then allegedly brandished a firearm and fired in an unknown direction near a small crowd.

No injuries or property damage was reported in the shooting, and the scene and the areas nearby were deemed safe. Deputies recovered shell casings for the investigation.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is encouraging people with information to contact Lt. Curtis Smith at (269) 781-0880 or leave an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

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