Deputies: Historic school bell stolen from Clarence Twp. cemetery

CLARENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s help in locating an old school bell they say was stolen from a Clarence Township cemetery last week.

The bell, which carries sentimental value among township residents, was posted at Hunt Cemetery on V Drive North, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

We’re told the school that contained the bell was once located on cemetery grounds.

Those with information related to the alleged theft are encouraged to connect with deputies at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

