Deputies: Calhoun County man wanted for sex crimes involving minor

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man out of Calhoun County.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Brian Scott Moore is wanted on a pair of warrants involving criminal sexual conduct, including one involving someone under the age of 13.

He is described as white, 5’3” tall and weighing 130 pounds.

Those with knowledge of Moore’s whereabouts are urged to connect with deputies by calling 269-781-0880. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

