Deputies: Battle Creek man assaults family member with knife during Easter egg argument

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — An argument over an Easter egg hunt ended with a person being cut with a knife at a Calhoun County elementary school Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the incident at Valley View Elementary around 9:15 a.m., according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

We’re told a man and woman were setting up the Easter egg hunt when they argued about where the eggs should have been placed.

A family member tried to de-escalate the situation when the man, a 36-year-old Battle Creek resident, pulled out a knife and cut them repeatedly, CCSO explains.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect dropped the knife at deputies’ command and was subsequently arrested. The victim was treated for minor injuries. No children were present at the time.

CCSO says the suspect was taken to the Calhoun County Jail, where he faces charges for aggravated assault.

