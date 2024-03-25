Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Deputies: Battle Creek man assaults family member with knife during Easter egg argument

Calhoun County Sheriff Cruiser
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Cruiser
Calhoun County Sheriff Cruiser
Posted at 10:34 PM, Mar 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-24 22:35:24-04

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — An argument over an Easter egg hunt ended with a person being cut with a knife at a Calhoun County elementary school Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the incident at Valley View Elementary around 9:15 a.m., according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

We’re told a man and woman were setting up the Easter egg hunt when they argued about where the eggs should have been placed.

A family member tried to de-escalate the situation when the man, a 36-year-old Battle Creek resident, pulled out a knife and cut them repeatedly, CCSO explains.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect dropped the knife at deputies’ command and was subsequently arrested. The victim was treated for minor injuries. No children were present at the time.

CCSO says the suspect was taken to the Calhoun County Jail, where he faces charges for aggravated assault.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book