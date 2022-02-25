Deputies: Armed robbery suspect tricked a man he met online, hit him with a gun and stole his car

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Calhoun County deputies are looking for an armed robber who they say pretended to be a woman online so he could trick a St. Joseph County man into meeting him in person before robbing the victim at gunpoint and stealing his car.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Sharon Avenue in Pennfield Township at 4:17 p.m. on February 21 for a report of an armed robbery.

When deputies arrived, they say a 26-year-old man from Colon told them he went to the location to meet a woman he had met online.

The man told deputies he was waiting in his car for the woman when an unknown man wearing dark clothing and a mask approached his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect immediately got into the man’s vehicle and hit him with a handgun.

Deputies say he made the man drive him to a bank in Bedford Township and withdraw money from the ATM.

According to the sheriff’s office, the masked man then stole the victim’s car and drove away.

Deputies say the victim walked to a nearby store to call 911. He was later taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The suspect is still at large and the incident is under investigation.