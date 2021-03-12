Crikey! Binder Park Zoo now hiring

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A wild opportunity for job seekers is now open in West Michigan. Binder Park Zoo is now hiring staff for the 2021 season.

The Battle Creek-area zoo is holding 3 job fairs in March to fill dozens of positions from food service to retail specialists. The first job fair will be Saturday, March 13, with the remaining two coming on the following Saturdays, March 20 and 27.

Interested applicants must be at least 16 years old, and need to sign up for an interview time on the zoo's website.

