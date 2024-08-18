Crash throws & kills motorcycle rider in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man died in a motorcycle accident in the city Saturday evening.

At 9:45 p.m. Saturday, the Battle Creek Police Department responded to a report of a traffic crash near West Michigan Avenue and Limit Street. Upon arriving at the scene officers discovered that a motorcycle ridden by a 24-year-old Emmett Township man had left the roadway and gone over a curb, throwing the motorcyclist off.

Battle Creek officers administered lifesaving measures but the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Battle Creek Police were assisted by the Springfield Township Fire Department and LifeCare Ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation by the Battle Creek Police Department.

