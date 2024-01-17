NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun Actions Facebook Tweet Email Crash shuts down I-94 off ramp in Calhoun County Prev Next file photo By: FOX 17 News Posted at 8:28 PM, Jan 16, 2024 and last updated 2024-01-16 20:28:03-05 CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 is closed due to a crash in Calhoun County Tuesday night.Dispatchers say the closure affects the eastbound off ramp at mile marker 104.Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking NewsNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Give A Book