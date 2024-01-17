Watch Now
Crash shuts down I-94 off ramp in Calhoun County

Posted at 8:28 PM, Jan 16, 2024
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 is closed due to a crash in Calhoun County Tuesday night.

Dispatchers say the closure affects the eastbound off ramp at mile marker 104.

