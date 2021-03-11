Consumers Energy to get more renewable power through Calhoun County solar project

JACKSON, Mich. — Consumers Energy announced on Thursday an agreement to purchase 140 megawatts of clean, renewable energy – enough to power about 70,000 residential customers – from the Calhoun Solar Center.

Invenergy, a Midwest-based developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions, is developing and building the project.

“We are proud to team with Invenergy as we continue to create a cleaner, more sustainable energy future for Michigan,” said Tim Sparks, vice president of electric grid integration at Consumers Energy. “We are committed to protecting the planet while providing the energy our homes and businesses need for decades to come.”

The agreement makes Calhoun Solar Center one of the largest single projects providing solar energy to Consumers Energy customers.

It still requires approval by the Michigan Public Service Commission.

“Great progress is being made by Consumers Energy to foster sustainable communities in Michigan, and Invenergy is pleased to support this commitment by providing clean, reliable energy from our Calhoun Solar Center,” said Mick Baird, senior vice president of renewable development at Invenergy.

Calhoun Solar Center will have a total capacity of 200 megawatts and is expected to be completed in 2022.

Under the proposed agreement, Consumers Energy would purchase 140 megawatts from the solar facility for 25 years.

Consumers Energy’s Clean Energy Plan calls for adding about 1,100 megawatts of solar through 2024.