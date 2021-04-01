Watch
Common Citizen looking to hire 50+ employees in Marshall

Posted at 5:12 PM, Apr 01, 2021
MARSHALL, Mich. — Common Citizen, producer of high-quality cannabis products, says it is looking to fill more than 50 roles at its Marshall greenhouse.

“At Common Citizen, we are proud to continue expanding job opportunities, particularly as Michiganders face the many economic and other challenges posed by COVID-19,” said CEO Michael Elias. “As we continue to grow our Common Citizen team, we will maintain our commitment to the safety, health and well-being of our customers, employees, future team members and our communities.”

We’re told open positions include marketing, sales, supply chain and cultivation, and accounting.

