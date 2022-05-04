Classes resume at Kellogg Community College

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After dealing with a ransomware attack, Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek will reopen to students with classes at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

One wrinkle, says the school: All staff and students must reset their passwords in the school's online system.

The school was shut down after its computer system began experiencing problems on May 1.

Ransomware attacks involve computer codes introduced into online systems that lock everyone out, including the owners of the systems. The creators of the code then demand ransom payments to release the data.

Staff returned Tuesday, May 3, as preparations to normal operations were made.