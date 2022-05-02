Class cancelled at Kellogg Community College following ransomware attack

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg Community College announced on May 1 that the technology issues that started days before were caused by a ransomware attack. Due to the ongoing attack, all KCC campuses are closed until further notice.

Kellogg Community College IRT experts are working to resolve this situation as quickly as possible and hope to welcome students and faculty back later in the week.

As KCC investigates the ransomware attack, they initiated a forced password reset for all students, faculty, and staff.