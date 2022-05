BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek says East Avenue North will close Friday, May 20 so crews can repair part of the road.

During the work, the northbound lane of East Avenue North will shut down between Lawler Street and Cornell Drive.

The city says work will start at 7:30 a.m. Friday and should wrap up by 12 p.m., weather permitting.

