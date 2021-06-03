City of Battle Creek releases annual water quality report

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — City of Battle Creek officials released the annual water quality report on Thursday, using data collected in 2020.

The annual report includes information about the source and quality of residents’ drinking water.

It explains where Battle Creek’s water comes from, gives information related to various water issues – including how the community’s drinking water gets treated – and lead in home plumbing.

Water sampling results from last year are also explained.

The Environmental Protection Agency requires the annual water quality report, also known as a consumer confidence report, for public water suppliers that serve the same people year-round.

Read the full report on the city’s website here.