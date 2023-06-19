City: 2 juveniles among 6 people involved in Battle Creek apartment shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Six people were arrested and/or cited after a shooting in Battle Creek on Friday.

The city of Battle Creek says the shooting took place at Freedom Lane Apartments during the late afternoon.

Witnesses reportedly saw multiple suspects run inside one of the apartment units after shots were fired. We’re told a teen ran out the back door before they were located by police on Spring Street.

The city says four guns were recovered, consisting of an “assault-style” sidearm and three 9 mm handguns. Two of the guns were reported stolen, officials say. Ammunition was subsequently discovered in a search warrant.

We’re told officers created a perimeter around the apartment until three adults walked out.

No one was hurt and no property was damaged.

Police deduced the shooting began as a verbal and physical altercation between residents.

The people involved are described as follows, according to the city:



A 14-year-old lodged at the Calhoun County Youth Center for carrying a concealed weapon, felonious assault, felony firearm and possessing a stolen gun.

A 29-year-old man lodged at the Calhoun County Jail for felonious assault.

A 24-year-old woman lodged at the Calhoun County Jail for felonious assault.

A 21-year-old woman lodged at the Calhoun County Jail for disorderly conduct.

A 20-year-old woman cited for disorderly conduct. She has since been released.

A 17-year-old charged with disorderly conduct. They have been released to family.

