Check your cameras: Deputies seek assault suspect in Burlington Township

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are looking for a man who reportedly assaulted a woman in Burlington Township Wednesday evening.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says the incident happened on 11 ½ Mile Road at around 6:15 p.m.

We’re told the woman pulled into her garage, left the vehicle and approached the trunk to retrieve her belongings when a man shoved her from the back.

Deputies say the act caused the woman to hit her head against the car. The victim pulled out her concealed-carry weapon and the suspect ran away.

The woman did not know the suspect, who is described as an early-to-mid-30s white man with sandy hair. Deputies say he wore what might have been muck boots and a dark flannel shirt.

The man was not found despite a K9 track.

Nearby residents are asked to review home and trail cameras for anyone matching the suspect’s description.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are urged to connect with deputies at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube