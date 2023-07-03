Charitable Union announces back to school clothing drive

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Charitable Union has announced that it is now holding a back to school clothing drive. The organization will collect new or gently used items until July 31.

Charitable Union is looking for boy’s pants sizes 5-10 and 14-20, boy’s shirts sizes 12-20, and boy’s underwear sizes large and x-large. The organization is also looking for girl’s pants sizes 6-8 and 18-20, and shirts sizes 14-20. They are also looking for men’s pants waist size 25-34 and women’s pants size 3-12.

Items can be donated to the Charitable Union office Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The following locations will also accept donations until July 31:



Battle Creek Public School

Calhoun Visitors Bureau

Cresco Lab

Ermisch Travel

Grand Trunk Credit Union

Harper Creek Schools

Homestead Savings Bank

Honor Credit Union (all 3 locations)

KCC

Pet Supplies Plus

Sturges Bank

The ARC of Calhoun County

Worgess Insurance Agency

In August, Charitable Union staff and volunteers will load up trucks and create mobile stores throughout the county. The mobile stores will visit Albion, Harper Creek, Homer, and Marshall, as well as the organization’s Battle Creek events.

The mobile store events are available to families living in Calhoun County, with children in grades K-12, who have an active Bridge/Medicaid/WIC card. Parents will need to bring a photo ID and their Bridge/Medicaid/WIC card to the event.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer at the August events can call (269)-964-7234 or email Charitable Union Operations Manager Nicole Frohlich at Nicole@CharitableUnion.org.

“Many hands make light work,” said Frohlich. “We can always use volunteers, but August is a hard month for us. Lots of our volunteers have vacations or are preparing their families for back to school and have limited hours of availability. This is compounded by our off-site events that pull our staff out of the office.”

“We look forward to another great year of serving the community,” said Charitable Union CEO Teresa Allen. “We know families are struggling right now and how helpful these new outfits are to the entire family.”

