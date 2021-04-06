Calhoun County spa owner faces prostitution charges

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Calhoun County spa owner is facing prostitution charges after a long-term investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Stephen Hagerman is the owner of Avenue Spa on E. Michigan Avenue in Battle Creek, as well as Highway Spa on Partello Road in Marengo Township, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began in 2018 after tips of prostitution at these locations and included surveillance, interviews and simultaneous raids at the properties in 2019, during which phones and electronics were seized.

Current and former employees, as well as patrons, were interviewed before the charges were authorized.

Anyone with more information may contact detectives at 269-781-0880.