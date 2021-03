SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 21-year-old woman has been found safe as of Thursday afternoon.

Anna McCurdy had last been seen around 1 a.m. in Springfield, Michigan when she left in a silver, four-door car with an unknown driver, a news release said.

She was wearing a plain black T-shirt, pink “pug rats” sweatpants and black and pink tennis shoes.