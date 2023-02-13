Calhoun County Sheriff's Office investigating fraudulent phone calls

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of fraudulent phone calls.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an individual was contacted by someone identifying themselves as a deputy from the local Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, February 9. The individual was told that they needed to pay $3,000 to avoid contempt of court for failing to appear for jury duty.

The Courts use a procedure called Show Cause to summon people who fail to appear for jury duty, and the paperwork is sent in the mail. The Courts never ask for money to resolve the issue.

The Sheriff’s Office also says that it will never contact citizens through phone to collect payment for court charges.

If anyone is contacted by a member of the Sheriff’s Office and has concerns about their legitimacy, the individual can ask for their badge number, hang up, and call 911 to confirm their identity, or through the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 269-781-0880.

The investigation into the fraudulent calls is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

