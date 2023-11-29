Calhoun County Sheriff's Office investigating break-in at Homer Bus Garage

HOMER, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering at Homer Bus Garage that occurred on Wednesday at about 4:45 a.m.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, the investigation showed that a ¾-inch Lincoln plasma cutter was taken. An orange box containing cash was also taken.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office 3/4-inch Lincoln plasma cutter

Surveillance footage showed a suspect’s vehicle, which was heading southbound on M-99.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-781-0880. Tips can also be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube