Calhoun County Sheriff's Office buys new ATV for faster, more efficient rescues

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Calhoun County deputies have some new wheels thanks to the Ford Motor Company.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is now equipped with a new all-terrain vehicle (ATV) obtained through funds from the Ford Community Relations Fund.

The ATV will hold essential rescue gear, including small canoes and dive equipment, that can be more easily carried into difficult terrain.

With it, the department’s dive team will be able to reach people in distress more easily.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube