CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — An I-94 crash in Calhoun County resulted in all lanes being blocked Monday afternoon.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened before 1:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes after exit 92 (Columbia Avenue).

We’re told one vehicle, a semitruck, was involved. No one was hurt.

MSP advised motorists to seek an alternate route due to the lane blockage. The road reopened at around 5:15 p.m.

