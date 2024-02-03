Calhoun County school bus is victim of hit-and-run crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A man was jailed after a hit-and-run collision involving a school bus Friday afternoon.

At 3:50 p.m. Friday, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a school bus in Homer. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered that the school bus was occupied by its driver and a few children, and that nobody was injured.

A suspect was identified as a 26-year-old Jackson County man, who was located on 25 ½ Mile Road near L Drive South and was taken into custody. The suspect was found to be in possession of a gun, body armor and burglary tools.

He is being held at the Calhoun County Jail on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges, including several related to guns.

The crash remains under investigation by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

