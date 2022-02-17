Watch
Calhoun County releases 2022 health assessment

Posted at 4:11 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 16:11:54-05

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Calhoun County’s Coordinating Council has released its 2022 health needs assessment.

The council says the report was compiled in cooperation with Bronson Healthcare, CareWell Services Southwest, the Calhoun County Public Health Department, and Oaklawn.

We’re told the Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) was created under the guidelines supplied by the Affordable Care Act, which encourages local nonprofit hospitals and corporations to carry out public health assessments once every three years.

The council tells us the assessment is made based on data that highlights the community’s biggest health needs.

View the full report here.

