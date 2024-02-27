Calhoun County rehabilitating blighted properties using $3M grant

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — $3 million is being poured into Calhoun County to eliminate blighted properties thanks to a grant from the State Land Bank Authority.

The Calhoun County Land Bank received money from the state to fix up properties or tear them down. The plan is to rehabilitate six properties and turn them into affordable homes.

Three properties in the county will be stabilized for possible rehab in the future, while only a "handful" of sites will be demolished.

"We wanted to make sure that we could do more than just demolition. If we can stabilize a building, then we can extend that building's life and not demo it," Calhoun County Land Bank Executive Director Krista Trout Edwards said. "It's really important for us to go after funding when it's available so that we can change the story on those structures."

Grant funds must be used by 2026.

