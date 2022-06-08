Calhoun County Public Health Department to relocate Albion branch

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Public Health Department (CCPHD) has announced plans to shift the location of its Albion branch.

We’re told the Albion location will move to the Cram Building, which is scheduled to be open Tuesday, July 5.

County health officials say the location will make it easier for clients to receive care while giving CCPHD the chance to expand programs and partnerships.

The current office on Michigan Avenue will close June 23–July 4 while the move takes place, CCPHD says.

