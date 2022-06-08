Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Calhoun County Public Health Department to relocate Albion branch

Calhoun County Public Health Department new Albion location.png
Calhoun County Public Health Department
Calhoun County Public Health Department new Albion location.png
Posted at 4:24 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 16:24:19-04

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Public Health Department (CCPHD) has announced plans to shift the location of its Albion branch.

We’re told the Albion location will move to the Cram Building, which is scheduled to be open Tuesday, July 5.

County health officials say the location will make it easier for clients to receive care while giving CCPHD the chance to expand programs and partnerships.

The current office on Michigan Avenue will close June 23–July 4 while the move takes place, CCPHD says.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News