Calhoun County post office burglary leads to arrest

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A Battle Creek man was arrested after breaking into a post office and mail truck Saturday morning.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a burglary at the United States Postal Service Office at 150 Mansie St. in Ceresco. A mail carrier said he was in the parking lot when a man attempted to break into the post office's back door and then tried to open the passenger side door and rear hatch door of the mail truck to gain access.

The mail carrier said the man fled into a residence across the street from the post office.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies checked the residence and a back door was found to be unlocked. While checking inside, deputies found a man matching the suspect's description and took him into custody after a brief struggle with deputies.

Once the man was detained, the Marshall Area Fire Fighter Ambulance Authority provided medical care. The man was then transported to the Calhoun County Jail where he is being held on numerous charges related to this case.

The man was identified as a 26-year-old from Battle Creek.

The incident remains under investigation by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

