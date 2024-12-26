Calhoun County man jailed on multiple felonies after Christmas chase & threats

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arrested for multiple felony charges after being involved in several incidents on Christmas night.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 10000 block of Running Deer Ridge in Leroy Township. Upon arriving at the scene, the complainant said that a 33-year-old man from Leroy Township had made credible threats to harm family members using guns and explosive devices.

Deputies determined that the suspect had physically assaulted the complainant and fled the scene prior to their arrival. Witnesses also reported that the suspect had threatened to return with a gun and explosives.

Shortly after deputies began interviewing people, the suspect returned to the scene and attempted to strike deputies with his vehicle before fleeing. Deputies learned that the man may have been involved in an armed robbery in Battle Creek earlier in the day.

A chase ensued as deputies attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle. During the pursuit, which covered multiple jurisdictions, the suspect repeatedly attempted to strike officers.

Deputies from various agencies continued the chase and ultimately disabled the man's vehicle near 11 Mile Road and F Drive North in Emmett Township when the vehicle left the roadway and became stuck in a field.

The man then exited the vehicle and failed to comply with verbal commands. After deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation, the suspect finally surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

There were no injuries to either the suspect or deputies, although an Emmett Township Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle was damaged during the chase.

The suspect was transported to the Calhoun County Jail and is facing multiple felony charges.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Emmett Township Department of Public Safety, Marshall Police Department, Huron Potawatomi Tribal Police Department, Lifecare Ambulance and Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority during the incident, which remains under investigation by the Calhoun County Detective Bureau.

Anybody with any information about the incident is being encouraged to contact Lieutenant Curtis Smith by calling (269) 781-0880 or Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at (269) 781-0911. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at (269) 781-9700.

