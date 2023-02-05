Man jailed for Calhoun County home invasion, kidnapping & trying to kill pair

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A man has been arrested for home invasion, kidnapping and attempting to kill two people Sunday morning.

At 12:35 a.m. Sunday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a felonious assault in the 2000 block of B Drive South in Leroy Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies spoke with male and female victims who said the female victim’s ex-boyfriend – a 34-year-old leroy Township man -- arrived at the residence demanding to see her, used a pistol to force his way inside the front door, dragged the female by her hair out into the front yard and then fired a gunshot at her while she was on the ground.

They said the suspect then fired a gunshot at the male victim and left in a vehicle.

Neither the male nor the female were injured.

Deputies located the suspect at his residence, contacted him and took him into custody without incident.

The man is being held at the Calhoun County jail on one count of home invasion, one count of kidnapping and two counts of assault with intent to murder.

The Michigan State Police, Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Tribal Police and Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority assisted the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

